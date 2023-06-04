Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .422 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .702, fueled by an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .359. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season.

Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .280 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this season (39 of 58), with at least two hits 18 times (31.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (20.7%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 31 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (67.7%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (38.7%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (48.4%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (25.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings