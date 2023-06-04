Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .422 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .702, fueled by an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .359. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season.
  • Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .280 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this season (39 of 58), with at least two hits 18 times (31.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 games this year (20.7%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.246 AVG .282
.358 OBP .341
.362 SLG .321
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
2 RBI 10
10/12 K/BB 8/8
3 SB 4
27 GP 31
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (67.7%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (38.7%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (48.4%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (25.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will send Ryan (7-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 12th.
