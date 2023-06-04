After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is batting .286 with two doubles and two walks.
  • This year, Freeman has tallied at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this season.
  • Freeman has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 1
.286 AVG .500
.375 OBP .500
.286 SLG .750
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/1 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 57 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ryan (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.77), eighth in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
