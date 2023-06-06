Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks while batting .219.
- Rosario has had a hit in 29 of 52 games this year (55.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 10 games this season (19.2%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.26 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
