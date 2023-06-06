On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .214 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Arias has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 35 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.4% of those games.

He has homered in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In four games this season (11.4%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 19 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

