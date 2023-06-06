Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Shane Bieber, who is the named starter for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Red Sox are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-120). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Guardians are 7-1-0 against the spread. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Cleveland's past three contests has been 7.5, a span during which the Guardians and their opponents have finished under each time.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (15-15).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 12-15 (44.4%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Guardians a 54.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has played in 58 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-35-3).

The Guardians have covered 70% of their games this season, going 7-3-0 ATS.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-15 15-17 14-8 13-24 18-20 9-12

