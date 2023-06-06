Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (27-32) and Masataka Yoshida's Boston Red Sox (30-30) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, June 6 at Progressive Field. The contest will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (-110). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.72 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (1-1, 4.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 15, or 50%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 15-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (46.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Guardians were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a mark of 15-18 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Mike Zunino 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.