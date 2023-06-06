The Boston Red Sox (30-30) hope to end their three-game losing run against the Cleveland Guardians (27-32), at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (4-3) versus the Red Sox and James Paxton (1-1).

Guardians vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.72 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (1-1, 4.26 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (4-3) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.72, a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.293.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Bieber has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 6.3 innings per outing.

Shane Bieber vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .262 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.430) and 66 home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 5-for-25 with three doubles and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 34-year-old has a 4.26 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings over four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.

Paxton has collected one quality start this season.

Paxton enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

