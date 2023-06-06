Josh Bell is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 1, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .225.

Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (43.4%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.7%).

He has scored in nine of 53 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings