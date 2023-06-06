Josh Bell is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 1, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .225.
  • Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
  • In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bell has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (43.4%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.7%).
  • He has scored in nine of 53 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.215 AVG .222
.311 OBP .359
.308 SLG .413
4 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 8
17/9 K/BB 13/14
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 26
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed a 4.26 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
