Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .606 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 45 hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .254 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Naylor is batting .500 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 28 of 51 games this year (54.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 51), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 23.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Paxton (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.26, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.