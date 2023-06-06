Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .606 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 45 hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .254 with 17 extra-base hits.

Naylor is batting .500 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 28 of 51 games this year (54.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 51), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 23.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 27 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings