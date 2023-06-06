Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .413 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .690, fueled by an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .353. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 59 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has an RBI in 12 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (50.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (65.6%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (37.5%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (46.9%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.1%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.26, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.