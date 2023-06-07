Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks while batting .223.
- In 56.6% of his games this season (30 of 53), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (20.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.48 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
