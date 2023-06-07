The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Kutter Crawford

BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks while batting .223.

In 56.6% of his games this season (30 of 53), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (20.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 27 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

