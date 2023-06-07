Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (31-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (27-33) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 7.

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (1-1) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (1-2).

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Guardians have won six of their last seven games against the spread.

The Guardians have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 15 (50%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 8-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 56.5% chance to win.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 216 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule