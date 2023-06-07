The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox will meet on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Masataka Yoshida among those expected to produce at the plate.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 35 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland is slugging .348, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians are 23rd in the majors with a .232 batting average.

Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (216 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians are 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Bibee has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Bibee will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins L 1-0 Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins W 2-1 Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Kutter Crawford 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros - Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros - Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres - Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove

