Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (27-33) will host Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (31-30) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, June 7, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.20 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (1-2, 3.48 ERA)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 15, or 50%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a record of 8-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Guardians have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 12-11 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 19th 2nd

