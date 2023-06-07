The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .230 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Bell will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Bell has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of those games.

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 24 games this season (44.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.6%).

He has scored in nine games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 26 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (3.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

