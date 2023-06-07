Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .230 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Bell will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of those games.
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 24 games this season (44.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.6%).
- He has scored in nine games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.5%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (3.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.48 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .203 to opposing hitters.
