The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (47) this season while batting .260 with 18 extra-base hits.

Naylor enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.

Naylor has recorded a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.2% of his games this year, Naylor has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (25.0%), including five games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 27 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings