Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (47) this season while batting .260 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Naylor enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.2% of his games this year, Naylor has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (25.0%), including five games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed three innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.48 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
