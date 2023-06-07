Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .186 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Zunino has picked up a hit in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Zunino has driven home a run in seven games this season (18.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in nine of 37 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
