After batting .243 with two doubles and three walks in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kutter Crawford) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.

In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.5%).

In 58 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In eight games this season (13.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 26 GP 32 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (28.1%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

