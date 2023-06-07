The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .404 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .350.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 60 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Kwan has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this season (31 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 28 GP 32 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (65.6%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (37.5%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (46.9%) 1 (3.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.1%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings