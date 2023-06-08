Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Matt Dermody and the Boston Red SoxJune 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is hitting .121 with two doubles and two walks.
  • This year, Gallagher has recorded at least one hit in six of 23 games (26.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 23 games this year.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.059 AVG .063
.111 OBP .167
.059 SLG .125
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Dermody will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 32-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.