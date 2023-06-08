Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Matt Dermody and the Boston Red SoxJune 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .121 with two doubles and two walks.
- This year, Gallagher has recorded at least one hit in six of 23 games (26.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 23 games this year.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.059
|AVG
|.063
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.059
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Dermody will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 32-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
