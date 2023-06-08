The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox will play on Thursday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Masataka Yoshida among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Guardians have five wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have put together a 16-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 51.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 16-15 (51.6%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Cleveland has played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-36-3).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-16 15-17 14-8 14-25 19-20 9-13

