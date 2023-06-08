Jose Ramirez is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox meet at Progressive Field on Thursday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Civale Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 2 5.0 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 7 5.2 9 4 4 5 1 at Mariners Apr. 1 7.0 2 0 0 3 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI (59 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .260/.328/.432 so far this year.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .095 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 62 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .255/.333/.346 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 66 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .286/.364/.450 on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

