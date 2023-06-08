Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Dermody and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .231 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Bell will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 36 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (45.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.3%).
- He has scored in nine games this season (16.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.5%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dermody will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 32-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
