The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Dermody and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Matt Dermody TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .231 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Bell will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Bell has picked up a hit in 36 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has homered in 7.3% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (45.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.3%).

He has scored in nine games this season (16.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 26 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

