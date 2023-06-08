Josh Naylor -- hitting .471 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Matt Dermody on the mound, on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody

Matt Dermody TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (50) this season while batting .270 with 19 extra-base hits.

Naylor is batting .444 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this season (56.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (26.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 53), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.3% of his games this year, Naylor has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 14 of 53 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 27 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings