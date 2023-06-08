The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (.258 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Matt Dermody and the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody

Matt Dermody TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .190 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 39.5% of his games this season (15 of 38), Zunino has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Zunino has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (18.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.9%).

He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 19 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings