On Thursday, Myles Straw (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Dermody. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Matt Dermody TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .232 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 59 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 30.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 27 GP 32 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (28.1%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings