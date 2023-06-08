On Thursday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Dermody. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody

Matt Dermody TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .346.

In 65.6% of his 61 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 61 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 61 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 29 GP 32 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (65.6%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (37.5%) 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (46.9%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.1%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings