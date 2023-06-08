Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Thursday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Dermody. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Red Sox Starter: Matt Dermody
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .346.
- In 65.6% of his 61 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 61 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 61 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (65.6%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (37.5%)
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (46.9%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.1%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dermody will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 32-year-old southpaw.
