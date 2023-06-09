On Friday, Amed Rosario (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has nine doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .232.

In 58.2% of his games this year (32 of 55), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (21.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings