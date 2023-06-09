The Minnesota Lynx (1-6) welcome in the Indiana Fever (1-5) after losing three home games in a row. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx have won two games against the spread this season.

The Fever have won all three of their games against the spread this year.

Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Indiana has won each of its three games this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

This season, games featuring the Lynx have gone over the point total twice.

Fever games have gone over the point total twice this year.

