The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will play on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Steven Kwan among those expected to produce at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Guardians and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Guardians' ATS record is 4-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those contests).

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 10-9, a 52.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 61 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-16 15-17 14-8 15-25 19-20 10-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.