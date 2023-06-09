Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (39).

Cleveland's .358 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians are 21st in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (231 total, 3.7 per game).

The Guardians are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.261).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Allen is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Allen is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins W 2-1 Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Home Tanner Bibee Kutter Crawford 6/8/2023 Red Sox W 10-3 Home Aaron Civale Matt Dermody 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros - Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros - Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres - Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres - Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres - Away Logan Allen Yu Darvish

