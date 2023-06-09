The Cleveland Guardians (29-33) will look to Jose Ramirez when they host Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (36-27) at Progressive Field on Friday, June 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (-110). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (3-2, 2.76 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Guardians and Astros matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 17, or 53.1%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 17-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (48.6% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 8-7 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Astros had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Amed Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 2nd

