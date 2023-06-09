The Houston Astros (36-27) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Cleveland Guardians (29-33), at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (3-2, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (7-1, 2.84 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (3-2, 2.76 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (3-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.76 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across eight games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros are sending Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.

Javier is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Javier will try to pitch five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

The 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 15th, .990 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.