The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 13 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while batting .231.

Bell is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has driven home a run in 25 games this season (44.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored in 10 games this year (17.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings