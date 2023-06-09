Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Naylor (.735 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .277.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Naylor enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .500.
- In 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- In 14.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.4% of his games this season, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (27.8%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, one per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), ninth in WHIP (.990), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
