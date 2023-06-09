On Friday, Mike Zunino (hitting .258 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .190.

Zunino has recorded a hit in 15 of 38 games this year (39.5%), including five multi-hit games (13.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Zunino has driven home a run in seven games this year (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In nine games this season (23.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings