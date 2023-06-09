Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on June 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Red Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has nine doubles, two triples and 21 walks while hitting .232.
- In 36 of 60 games this year (60.0%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 60 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.27 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Javier (7-1) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), ninth in WHIP (.990), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
