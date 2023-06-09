The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 210.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 210.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 210.5 points 69 times.

The average total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 17.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 38-12, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 58 games this season that have gone over 210.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.

Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

