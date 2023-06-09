Friday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) and the Kansas City Royals (18-44) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on June 9) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Orioles.

The Orioles will give the nod to Tyler Wells (4-2, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Daniel Lynch (0-1, 4.35 ERA).

Orioles vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Orioles Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 3-1.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Orioles have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Orioles have won 22, or 73.3%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Baltimore has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Orioles.

Baltimore is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 303 total runs this season.

The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have gone 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Royals have won in 15, or 30%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won four of 21 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (237 total, 3.8 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 3 @ Giants L 4-0 Kyle Bradish vs Alex Cobb June 4 @ Giants W 8-3 Tyler Wells vs Anthony DeSclafani June 6 @ Brewers L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Freddy Peralta June 7 @ Brewers L 10-2 Dean Kremer vs Corbin Burnes June 8 @ Brewers W 6-3 Kyle Bradish vs Colin Rea June 9 Royals - Tyler Wells vs Daniel Lynch June 10 Royals - TBA vs Brady Singer June 11 Royals - Kyle Gibson vs TBA June 13 Blue Jays - Dean Kremer vs Chris Bassitt June 14 Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs José Berríos June 15 Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Yusei Kikuchi

Royals Schedule