On Friday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.346) and OPS (.684) this season.

In 66.1% of his games this year (41 of 62), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 53.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings