Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .202 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 48.6% of his 37 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (10.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (18.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.258
|.241
|OBP
|.333
|.191
|SLG
|.484
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
