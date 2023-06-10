On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .202 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 48.6% of his 37 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (10.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (18.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .128 AVG .258 .241 OBP .333 .191 SLG .484 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

