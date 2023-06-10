Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (36-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-2, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on June 10.

The Guardians will call on Triston McKenzie against the Astros and J.P. France (1-1).

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 3, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a perfect record of 3-0.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Guardians have won 17 out of the 32 games, or 53.1%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 241 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule