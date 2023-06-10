The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Guardians are 3-1-0 against the spread.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have a 17-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.1% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 62 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-36-3).

The Guardians have put together a 7-3-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 15-17 14-8 16-25 20-20 10-13

