The Cleveland Guardians versus Houston Astros game on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Josh Naylor and Alex Bregman.

Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (40).

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.360).

The Guardians' .238 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.8 runs per game (241 total runs).

The Guardians rank 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will look to Triston McKenzie (0-0) in his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Twins W 2-1 Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Home Tanner Bibee Kutter Crawford 6/8/2023 Red Sox W 10-3 Home Aaron Civale Matt Dermody 6/9/2023 Astros W 10-9 Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros - Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros - Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres - Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres - Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres - Away Logan Allen Yu Darvish 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Triston McKenzie Zac Gallen

