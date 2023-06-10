Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) will square off with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (36-28) at Progressive Field on Saturday, June 10. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Guardians (-150). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (1-1, 3.44 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Guardians' matchup against the Astros but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to beat the Astros with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 17, or 53.1%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 7-6 (53.8%).

Cleveland has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 2nd

