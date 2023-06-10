Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .227 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this year (64.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (14.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (17.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.214
|AVG
|.242
|.302
|OBP
|.355
|.295
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|15
|29/14
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending France (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
