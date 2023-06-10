Josh Bell -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .227 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this year (64.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (14.0%).

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games.

He has scored in 10 games this season (17.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .214 AVG .242 .302 OBP .355 .295 SLG .418 7 XBH 10 1 HR 3 14 RBI 15 29/14 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings