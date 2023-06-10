Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Naylor (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 170 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-7 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .277 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Naylor will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 over the course of his last games.
- Naylor has had a hit in 32 of 55 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 45.5% of his games this season, Naylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.297
|AVG
|.255
|.348
|OBP
|.311
|.475
|SLG
|.447
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|26
|15/9
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- France (1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
