Maverick McNealy will play in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club from June 8-11.

Maverick McNealy Insights

McNealy has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, McNealy has had an average finish of 56th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

McNealy has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 28 -6 277 0 17 0 5 $1.8M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play at 7,264 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,301.

The average course McNealy has played in the past year has been 30 yards longer than the 7,264 yards Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

McNealy's Last Time Out

McNealy finished in the 30th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was good enough to place him in the 74th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

McNealy was better than just 10% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.80.

McNealy did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, McNealy recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

McNealy's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average (5.7).

In that most recent outing, McNealy posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

McNealy ended the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, McNealy carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.7).

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

+5500

