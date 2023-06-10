Mike Zunino -- hitting .226 with a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .186 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Zunino has gotten a hit in 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%), with multiple hits on five occasions (12.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven home a run in seven games this year (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In nine games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .179 AVG .194 .258 OBP .306 .304 SLG .339 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 3 RBI 8 28/6 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings