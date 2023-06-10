The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) against the Astros.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

J.P. France TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 10 doubles, two triples and 21 walks while hitting .240.

Straw has had a hit in 37 of 61 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).

In 61 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In nine games this season (14.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season (20 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .202 AVG .273 .262 OBP .355 .266 SLG .345 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 22/8 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 8

Astros Pitching Rankings